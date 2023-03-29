Tunisia: Ebrd, Acams Launch Training On Aml in Tunisia and Other Mediterranean Countries

Tunis/Tunisia — Two scholarship programmes to provide anti-money laundering (AML) and sanctions compliance training to 120 anti-financial crime (AFC) professionals throughout the southern and eastern Mediterranean region (SEMED) were launched by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS).

Under the initiative, 90 scholarship recipients in Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Morocco and Tunisia will pursue Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS) credentials, while another 30 in the West Bank and Gaza will test for both the CAMS and Certified Global Sanctions Specialist (CGSS) credentials, EBRD said in a statement.

Participants will, at the end of the training, receive an annual membership to ACAMS at no cost, the EBRD said in a statement.

ACAMS is a leading international membership organisation dedicated to providing opportunities for anti-financial crime (AFC) education, best practices and peer-to-peer networking to AFC professionals globally.