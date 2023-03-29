Somalia Begins Final Anti-Al-Shabaab Push

Mogadishu — The SNA forces and the local people known as Ma'wisley started a military movement against Al-Shabaab in the Hiran region.

Their commanders said the allied troops are fully prepared to start the second phase of the operation to remove Al-Shabaab from the remaining areas in HirShabelle state of Somalia.

It came at a time after President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud paid a visit to the fronlines in Middle Shabelle region, including the newly recovered Aden Yabal district early this week.

The objective of the second phase is to be able to take over "every village and town" that Al-Shabaab is now controlling, according to the president of Somalia.

With the support of clan militias, the SNA has dislodged Al-Shabaab from swathes of territory in central Somalia within 8 months, marking a breakthrough in the fifteen-year war.

As the military campaign proceeds, the government said it takes bold steps to strengthen its hold on the liberated areas and prevent Al-Shabaab from making a comeback.

The security experts say if the Hassan Sheikh's administration does not take these measures, it may give Al-Shabaab, which has proven resilient, a chance to rebound.

At the request of the Federal Government of Somalia, Kenya, Djibouti and Ethiopia are sending non-ATMIS forces to the country to help SNA finalize the long war on Al-Shabaab.