Somalia: FM Receives China's Ambassador in Mogadishu

28 March 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — The Minister of Foreign Affairs Abshir Omar Jama, received, on Monday, in his office the Ambassador of China to Somalia Fei Shengchao.

In a statement, the ministry said both diplomats discussed ways to enhance partnership and cooperation between the two friendly countries.

The meeting focused more deeply on discussing strengthening the areas of bilateral cooperation, especially political, educational, investment, and humanitarian support to achieve the supreme national interests of both countries.

The minister said that Somalia looks forward to joining China in keeping pushing their historical and profound bilateral ties further forward.

Shengchao assured Jama that China is committed to supporting Somalia in enhancing its ability to maintain stability and fight terror, as well as social and economic development.

In December last year, Somali president Hassan Sheikh met with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Riyadh, the capital of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during the China-Arab summit.

Xi said China is ready to provide assistance to Somalia and the two leaders have agreed their countries to cooperate in areas including agriculture, fishery and health.

