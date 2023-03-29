Egypt: Initiative to Support Women's Health Screened 33 Million - Health Minister

9 March 2023
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar said on Thursday that 33 million women have been screened as part of the presidential initiative to support women's health.

In a word marking the International Women's Day, the minister said 32,000 people were trained to join the initiative that was launched in 2019 to screen 28 million women over 18 years old nationwide.

He said health services are offered to women under the initiative at 3,500 centers and 102 hospitals.

The initiative is part of the 100 Million Health initiative, which has screened over 60 million people for hepatitis C.

Till 2019, the percentage of Stage 3 and 4 of breast cancer was reported at 70 percent but now it reached 29 percent thanks to the presidential initiative, Abdel Ghaffar said.

Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer in women, registering 33 percent, he added.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.