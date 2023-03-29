Somalia: Larry Andre - U.S. Believes Somalia 'Can Win' War On Al-Shabaab

Mogadishu — The United States believes Somalia "can win" the war against the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab group, ambassador Larry Andre said on Tuesday.

Andre told the VOA Somali that Al-Shabaab faced great defeat and territorial losses in the ongoing Somali-led military operations in major part of south and central regions.

He added that the national army won the upper hand of the war after wrestling control of one third of their territory ruled by Al-Shabaab, a move taken towards Somalia's revival.

US is key partner of Somalia in terms of security, war on Al-Shabaab as AFRICOM trains the military's elite Danab brigade which helps Americans in the counter terrorism operations.

The United States donated 60 tonnes of weapons and ammunition to the Somali National Army (SNA) on February 28 with aim to support the planned second phase of the offensive.

Somali defense ministry said as many as 3,000 Al-Shabaab members were killed and 3,700 others wounded in the first phase the operation. There is no independent confirmation of the claims.

Kamal Gutale, the security advisor to Somali PM Hamza Abid Barre said the army liberated 5000-KM from Al-Shabaab and still chasing the militants in the rural and urban areas.