Somalia: Somali Troops Make Fresh Gains Against Al-Shabaab in Galmudug

Dhusamareb — The Somali army took over the areas of Tix, Barag Sheikh Aamir, Alihele and Ali Ahmed which are all under the Galcad District of Galgaduud Region.

The State media, quoting military officials reported that the Al-Shabaab militants have been defeated in the attack on their bases and were forced to flee from the villages.

Al-Shabaab disabled the phone networks in Galcad district after their hideouts have been surrounded by the government forces and the community fighters in Galmudug state.

The takeover coincided two days after the Somali president Hassan Sheikh visited Aden Yabaal district, where he announced the second phase of the operation to liberate Somalia.

The Somali National Army and the local forces have achieved great success in the first phase of the war against Al-Shabaab by seizing control of dozens of localities and towns.

President Hassan Sheikh said that he is confident that the Army can defeat Al-Shabaab without support of the AU troops who failed to bring an end to the group's power.

In Mid January 2022, the SNA in collaboration with locals and US military captured Harardhere as well as the nearby town of Galcad in Galmudug region, marking the biggest blow to Al-Shabaab since the war started.

Harardhere was a major base for pirates hijacking commercial ships until 2011 and its fall was welcomed as a significant step towards the end of Al-Shabaab presence in Galmudug.