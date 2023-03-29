Kenya: Nyong'o Suspends All Public Demonstrations in Kisumu

29 March 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong'o has suspended all public demonstrations in Kisumu County.

In a statement, Nyongo says the decision comes after consultations between the Azimio La Umoja Leadership and the County Executive Committee.

He, however, declared that Kisumu remains committed to pushing for the lowering of the cost of living and blocking the Kenya Kwanza regime from handpicking a partisan Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

Nyongo asked Kisumu residents to cooperate with law enforcement officers to maintain peace and security.

Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Leader Raila Odinga has vowed more protests tomorrow even as President William Ruto warned that 'no one is above the law.'

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.