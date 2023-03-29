Kenya: Nyong'o Suspends All Public Demonstrations in Kisumu

Kisumu — Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong'o has suspended all public demonstrations in Kisumu County.

In a statement, Nyongo says the decision comes after consultations between the Azimio La Umoja Leadership and the County Executive Committee.

He, however, declared that Kisumu remains committed to pushing for the lowering of the cost of living and blocking the Kenya Kwanza regime from handpicking a partisan Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

Nyongo asked Kisumu residents to cooperate with law enforcement officers to maintain peace and security.

Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Leader Raila Odinga has vowed more protests tomorrow even as President William Ruto warned that 'no one is above the law.'