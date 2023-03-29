Kenya: Economic Hardships Top List of Ruto's Challenges - Tifa Poll

Nairobi — The high cost of living has been cited by 37 percent of Kenyans as the major challenge in President Wiliam Ruto's regime, according to TIFA Research.

The research conducted between March 11-19 shows that most of the 2,065 respondents polled pointed to increased economic hardships as Ruto's top three failures since he took over six months ago.

14 percent said failure to keep campaign promises while 9 percent cited increased corruption or dropping of major corruption cases.

Since he took over in September last year, several criminal cases against powerful individuals in the administration have collapsed while other former officials in the corporate sector have been set free on account of the withdrawal of charges.

DPP Noordin Haji however, maintains that his initial decision to charge the individuals was based on assurances from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

71 percent of the respondents said President Ruto should prioritize reducing the high cost of living while 49 percent want him to create more jobs.

19 percent of the respondents want him to reduce government spending and public debts in his first five years as the country's chief executive.