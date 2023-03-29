Kenya: Carrefour Brings First Self-Checkout Service to Kenya

Nairobi — Retail chain Carrefour has unveiled a first-of-its-kind self-checkout service at its store in Westgate Shopping Mall in Nairobi.

The technology allows customers to shop and complete purchases without the assistance of cashiers at the cash counter, saving time and eliminating inconveniences caused by long queues.

"The self-checkout service underlines our ongoing commitment to creating seamless shopping experiences for all our customers through adopting global best practices and solutions," Majid Al Futtaim Retail East Africa Regional Director Christophe Orcet said.

"The innovative service will allow customers greater freedom, control and convenience while shopping."

To access the service, customers can click 'Start' on the self-checkout counter's digital screen, scan their items using the barcode reader, and complete the purchase by tapping on 'Finish & Pay'.

The self-checkout lane accepts cashless payment options including Mpesa, debit or credit cards, and MyCLUB loyalty points.

The service will be used by customers shopping fewer than 15 items and is expected to be rolled out in all Carrefour stores in the country following a successful pilot.

Currently, the retailer boasts 19 stores countrywide, with 15 located in Nairobi, while Kisumu and Mombasa are home to 2 stores each.

According to the 2019 Grand View Research report, the demand for self-checkout systems is expected to increase with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3 percent in marketplace value between 2020 and 2027.