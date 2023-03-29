Kenya: CS Kindiki Best Performing Minister in New Tifa Survey

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has topped the list of best performing ministers in the latest survey released by Tifa Resarch Polls.

In the survey released on Wednesday 29, Kindiki led with 26 percent posting the best performance results for the first 134 days since he took over the security docket.

The reasons for Kindiki being at the top in list include, improved security at 34 percent, reduction of crime-banditry at 28 percent, bringing peace in the nation and being hardworking/active at 8 and 6 percent respectively.

Kindiki was followed by his Edudation counterpart Ezekiel Machogu at 10 percent followed by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi at 4 percent.

The fourth position was tied between Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture and Livestock Mithika Linturi and his counterpart for Youth Affairs, Sports and the Arts Ababau Namwamba at 3 percent.

Machogu comes second for his implementation of the Curriculum Based Competency in the junior schools at 45 percent, improving of the education sector and ensuring of 100% transition in the sector at 19 and 15 percent respectively.

According to the Tifa Research Polls, CS Defence Aden Duale, Trade, Investment and Industry CS Moses Kuria, CS Information, Communication and Technology Eliud Owalo and CS Roads, Transport and Public Works Kipchumba Murkomen were ranked the last in their performance at 2 percent.

Kindiki have remained to be the best performing Cabinet secretaries in three surveys conducted by Infortrak, Mizani and Tifa Poll in the beginning of the year 2023.

In a report by the Mizani Africa released on March 16th stated that respondents ranked Kindiki highly for developing terms of reference for gazettement of the Task Force on terms and conditions and other reforms of the National Police Service (NPS) and Kenya Prisons Service (KPS).

They also highlighted his role in streamlining the E-passport issuance procedures and restoring the supply of passport booklets.

Additionally, Kindiki was recognized for initiating the process of acquiring and installing the Advance Passenger Information (API) system, e-Gates, and a modern electronic security surveillance at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), to enable JKIA to retain its Global Category 1 Airport status.

In a study conducted by Infotrak on February 28, Cabinet Secretaries Kindiki (Interior and Administration of National Government), Machogu (Education), were also ranked as the best-performing.