Kenya: One-in-Five Kenyans Sleep Hungry - Tifa Poll

Nairobi — A survey released by the TIFA Research on Wednesday says one-in-five (17 percent) Kenyans have reported that they or another household member they know often sleep hungry.

29 percent of the 2,065 respondents polled in the survey said that they sleep hungry once in a while.

51 percent said they never sleep hungry.

The face-to-face household-based was conducted between March 11-19, 2023.

The findings come at a time the World Food Programme estimates that the number of people in urgent need of food assistance has risen five-fold, from 739,000 in August 2020 to 4.4 million in December 2022.

Kenya's hunger crisis has been worsened by failed rainy season spanning four consecutive and has resulted in close to 2.4 million livestock deaths, dried-out water sources, and sharply reduced harvests.