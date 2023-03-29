Mozambique: New Municipalities Do Not Yet Have Boundaries Nor Projections of Potential Voters

29 March 2023
Mozambique Political Process Bulletin (Milton Keynes, UK)

Boundaries of the 12 new municipalities are still unknown and thus there is no estimate of the number of potential voters who can register. According to the General Director of  STAE, Loló Correia, the electoral administration and management bodies only have information that the demarcation of the territories of the new municipalities is in the hands of provincial assemblies for their opinion, before being forwarded to the Council of Ministers for a decision.

According to Correia, the other municipalities already have projections. Voter registration will be in the entire district, but people living in or near the new municipalities will only know if they vote this year after they have registered.

