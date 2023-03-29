Kenya: Electricity Consumers Society of Kenya Seeks Order Quashing Increment in Power Tariffs

29 March 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By John Osoro

Nairobi — The Electricity Consumers Society of Kenya has filed an urgent application in the High Court seeking an order to quash the decision of the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) to announce increment of Electricity tariffs.

The society says that the Regulatory body did not consult and carry out public participation before making any pronouncement on the increment.

The said increment is contained in the Kenya gazette notice dated 24th March 2023 and is to become effective on April 1, 2023.

The society through its Executive Director Eng.Isaack Ndereva says that the increment will affect over 9 million consumers if the same is effected.

The pronouncement by EPRA comes at a time majority of the consumers are emotionally hit and rhe cannot afford to pay for the electricity supplied by the KPLC.

The society seeks further order of prohibition to halt any implementation of new electricity tariffs.

The application is filed through the law firm of Ngaruiya Gitau company and advocate and the same will be placed before judge before judicial review division for directions

