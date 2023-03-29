Uganda: UPDF Kills Another Senior ADF Commander in DRC

The Ugandan army, UPDF has yet carried out another surprise attack in which it killed another senior commander in the ranks of the ADF inside the thick forests of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

According to the deputy defence spokesperson, Col Deo Akiiki, the Ugandan troops under Operation Shuja killed Seka Wankaba in an operation carried out at around 1:30pm in Mwalika Valley in Eastern DRC.

"Seka Wankaba a Ugandan and Musoga by tribe was part of ADF leader Mularo Seguja's group and a highly trained Improvised Explosive Divice (IED) expert," Col Akiiki said in a brief statement.

A few weeks ago, the UPDF killed Ssegujja, also known as Fezza, Feeza and Mulalo one of the most wanted ADF commanders.

Described as a big fish in the ranks of the ADF rebel group, the Ugandan army said he was the third most senior leader in the group who had previously served as the chief of combat and operations but also worked with the artillery before becoming a commander.

Over the weekend, the Ugandan army announced it had killed 20 ADF fighters in a surprise attack on their camp inside the DRC.

Following the hot pursuit, ADF rebels have split into small groups that ransack villages before running back into hiding.

Speaking on Wednesday, the deputy defence spokesperson, Col Deo Akiiki said the Ugandan army will continue inflicting damage on the rebel cum terrorist outfit.

"Our troops won't relent till ADF command and control structure is fully decimated," Col Akiiki said.

Operation Shuja

The Ugandan army in December 2021 entered the thick DRC forests to hunt for the ADF rebels who were accused of masterminding the twin blasts in Kampala city and several other attacks that led to death of over 10 people and others injured.

The operation code named Shuja, a Kiswahili word for bravery conducted jointly with the Congolese army, FADRC has seen over 400 ADF fighters killed, areas liberated and hostages freed.