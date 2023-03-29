Uganda: Bank of Uganda On Board With the Beera Steady Campaign

29 March 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Hakim Wampamba

While the stability of the global financial system is threatened following the the closure of several banks like Credit Suisse, Silicon Valley Bank and others being on the verge, the biggest single threat to the stability of the Ugandan financial sector is bank fraud.

The central bank says that bank fraud is a huge threat to the country's financial stability.

The director commercial banking at Bank of Uganda Hannington Wasswa explains that, "Fraud fundamentally affects the profitability of commercial banks and makes them weaker thus destabilising the financial sector "

The annual police crime report by police indicates that out of the 13,202 economic and corruption crimes reported in the year, 82 cases were related to banks and other corporate fraud.

Wasswa puts it in context that, "If two million people lost 10,000 shillings that would translate into 2 billion shillings in a year, a loss big enough to destabilise the stability of the financial sector "

Nearly all the 25 licensed commercial banks in Uganda as of June 2022, have witnessed some financial fraud of sorts threatening their operations and the central bank continues to carry out investigations along with the CID.

The Bank of Uganda along with its partners are committing to protect the financial sector from collapse through through the Beera Steady Campaign.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.