Rwanda: Volleyball - De Tarso in Race for Rwanda Job

28 March 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Brazilian tactician Paulo de Tarso is pushing for a return to coaching Rwanda's volleyball national team and is among candidates in contention for the top job, as per the shortlist released by volleyball governing body (FRVB).

The shortlist also includes Swiss coach Osmar Pohl, Patrick Mulonzya (Kenya), Rizq Shibani (Malta) and Fidele Nyirimana (Rwanda).

De Tarso, who is thought to be a favorite candidate for the job, is no stranger to the Rwandan volleyball, having previously had two spells with Rwanda as head coach from 2010 to 2011 before returning to the hot seat in 2021.

During his first tenure, he led the Rwanda men's U-20 team to a fourth finish in the CAVB Men U-20 Nations championships.

His second spell, however, did not last long. He had to quit the job after world volleyball governing body (FIVB) imposed penalties against Rwanda as a result of fielding ineligible players during the 2021 African Women's Volleyball Championship held in Kigali in August 2022.

Rwanda's volleyball national team has been without a permanent head coach since the departure of Kenyan Paul Bitok in April 2019.

The new coach will be announced before the new volleyball league season kicks off on April 22.

