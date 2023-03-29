Tunisia: Industry - Reported Investment Down 15.6 Percent to Tnd 239.1 Million (Apii)

Tunis/Tunisia — Reported investment in the industrial sector decreased by 15.6% to TND 239.1 million between 2022 and 2023 (first two months), said the Agency for the Promotion of Industry and Innovation (APII).

The number of reported projects increased by 5.9% to 558 projects, in the first two months of 2023. However, the potential job creation will decrease by 29% to 5,913 jobs.

The sectors that saw an increase in reported investments In January-February 2023 are agro-food (+27.5%), building materials, ceramics and glass (+71.4%), chemicals (+21.5%) and textiles and clothing (+120.2%).

On the other hand, the other sectors recorded a decrease in investments, mainly in the mechanical and electronic industries (-69.3%), leather and footwear (-88.2%) and miscellaneous industries (-51.9%).

It should be noted that 51% of the investments registered in the first two months of 2023 were for start-up projects. They fell by 9% to TND 122.3 million.

Investments reported as part of projects other than creation (expansion, renewal of equipment...) also went down by 21.5% to 116.8 MD, resulting in a decline of 50.7% in the number of associated jobs, to 2221 jobs in the first two months of 2023.

The investment reported in the totally exporting industries dropped 15.4%, to TND 88.5 million. Similarly, the industries whose production is oriented towards the local market decreased by 15.7% to TND 150.7 million in January-February 2023. Thus, 63% of the investments declared in the first two months of 2023 are for not fully-exporting projects.

The decrease in investments reported in the fully exporting industries is mainly due to the food industry, mechanical and electronic industries, electronic industries, and leather and footwear industries.

Industrial investment that is 100% foreign and in partnership grew from 67.9 million in the first two months of 2022 to 72.8 million in the same period of 2023, an increase of 7.2%. This increase is due to the 14.9% rise in 100% foreign investment.

Finally, a 51.8% decrease is recorded in reported investment in regional development zones, to TND 75.7 million, from TND 157.1 million in the same period of 2022.