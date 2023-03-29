Tanzania: Cag - TRA's Revenue Collection Up By 19pc

The Tanzania Revenue Authority has recorded a 19 percent growth in revenue collection during the financial year ending June 30, 2022 from the previous year, driven by new tax measures and positive economic recovery, the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) said on Wednesday.

Tabling his audited reports for the year 2020/21 and 2021/22 at the State House in Dar es Salaam, Charles Kichere said in the 2021/22 financial year, TRA's revenue collections totaled 20.94tri/-. The collection equals 19 percent up compared to the previous financial year that was 17.59tri/-.

Mr Kichere said despite the achievements, the collections were below the estimated target of 21.78tri/- that was set and that the deficit was 833bn/- equal to 3.8 per cent.

Speaking on non-tax income collection the CAG said some institutions collected revenue outside the Government e-Payment Gateway system (GEPG) thus leading to uncertainty if all the income had entered the government.

He went further mentioning the institutions such as, Rural Water and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA) who collected approximately 68.24bn/- outside the system, the Information and Communication Technology Commission c151.54bn/- and the prisons organization 900.69m/-.

"We also noted the non-collection fee for the transportation of overweight items approved by the Ministry of Works and Transport whereby a total of 41.48bn/- revenue has been lost," the CAG said.