Tanzania: Samia Orders Tpa, TRA to Fix System Wrangles

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has ordered the Tanzania Ports Authorities and Tanzania Revenue Authorities to meet and fix their systems to correspond to each other.

The Head of State issued the instruction on Wednesday at the State House in Dar es Salaam shortly after receiving a report from the PCCB Director General, Salum Hamdun that indicated areas of corruption at the Dar es Salaam port.

Mr Hamduni told the President that according to their investigation, the areas of service provision with risks of corruption include customs, freight, revenue, GePG, Cargo System and TANCIS systems are among the factors that cause high risks of corruption at the port.

"The port and TRA do not correspond to each other whereas the port is the main point where TRA collects money, when systems do not correspond, I consider this as an intentional thing for people to withdraw money," the President said.