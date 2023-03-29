Tanzania's National Debt Increases to 71.31tri/-

29 March 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

THE government's total debt increased to 71.31tri/- at the end of June 30, 2022 from 64.52tri/- a year earlier, according to the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) Charles Kichere.

The CAG told the President at the State House in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday the debt has increased by 6.79tri/- or 10.5 per cent compared to 7.79tri/- or 13.7 per cent in the previous year.

Mr Kichere was presenting the reports of the controller and auditor general of government accounts for the financial year that ended on June 30, 2022.

Elaborating, the CAG said that from the amount, internal debt is 24.04tri/- and 47.27tri/- is the external debt for the 2021/2022 fiscal year.

He added in the year 2020/2021 the internal debt was 18.93tri/- and external debt was 45.79tri/-.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.