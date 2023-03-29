Tanzania's National Debt Increases to 71.31tri/

THE government's total debt increased to 71.31tri/- at the end of June 30, 2022 from 64.52tri/- a year earlier, according to the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) Charles Kichere.

The CAG told the President at the State House in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday the debt has increased by 6.79tri/- or 10.5 per cent compared to 7.79tri/- or 13.7 per cent in the previous year.

Mr Kichere was presenting the reports of the controller and auditor general of government accounts for the financial year that ended on June 30, 2022.

Elaborating, the CAG said that from the amount, internal debt is 24.04tri/- and 47.27tri/- is the external debt for the 2021/2022 fiscal year.

He added in the year 2020/2021 the internal debt was 18.93tri/- and external debt was 45.79tri/-.