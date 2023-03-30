South Africa: Gqeberha Birthday Massacre - Cops Arrest Four More

Eastern Cape police have arrested four more suspects in connection with the mass shooting that took place in KwaZakhele in Gqeberha in January.

The latest arrests come after the lead investigator received a tip from community members about the whereabouts of the four outstanding suspects who escaped during the arrest of the first suspect in Walmer early in March.

The men, aged between 30 and 34, were arrested at Peelton location outside of Qonce on Monday.

They have been named as: Siyabulela Funde, 30, Luyanda April, 34, Luzuko Tsotsi, 30, and Sinaye Tyesi, 30.

Safety MEC Xolile Nqatha applauded the community of Peelton for working with the police to ensure the suspects are brought to book.

"We are now calling on the entire justice system to work together for a successful prosecution, conviction and sentencing," he said.

Nqatha went on to say that he believes that this arrest will go a long way towards curbing the spate of killings in Nelson Mandela Bay townships.

The suspects allegedly opened the lid on the first of what later became known as "Bloody Sundays" among Gqeberha township residents.

The suspects are accused of ambushing and spraying 11 birthday celebration attendees with bullets. A total of seven people were killed on the scene. The eighth later died in hospital. The latest arrest brings the number of suspects now in custody to five.

Provincial Police spokesperson Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana said the men will appear in court in Gqeberha on Thursday.

The first accused, Mzwandile Mahambehlala, who was arrested at the beginning of March, is due to appear in court for a formal bail application on 3 April.