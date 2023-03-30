Sudan: U.S. Embassy in Khartoum Confirms Safety of Ambassador Godfrey After Car Accident

Khartoum — The American Embassy in Khartoum, issued a press release confirming that the US Ambassador to Khartoum John T. Godfrey and two other employees of the embassy experienced only minor injuries after the car accident they involved in today.

The US Embassy press release indicated that Ambassador Godfrey and his team were transported to a local hospital for evaluation, and that Ambassador Godfrey is resting at home now.

The press release pointed out that the US Ambassador and his team experienced only minor injuries, noting that there is no further comment at the time due to privacy consideration.