Sudan: U.S. Embassy in Khartoum Confirms Safety of Ambassador Godfrey After Car Accident

29 March 2023
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The American Embassy in Khartoum, issued a press release confirming that the US Ambassador to Khartoum John T. Godfrey and two other employees of the embassy experienced only minor injuries after the car accident they involved in today.

The US Embassy press release indicated that Ambassador Godfrey and his team were transported to a local hospital for evaluation, and that Ambassador Godfrey is resting at home now.

The press release pointed out that the US Ambassador and his team experienced only minor injuries, noting that there is no further comment at the time due to privacy consideration.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.