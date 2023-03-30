South Africa: Hawks Raid Properties of Top ANC Figure in R1bn Tembisa Hospital Tender Corruption Probe

analysis

The Hawks have raided the home and business premises reportedly belonging to Sello Sekhokho, the ANC Ekurhuleni treasurer-general. The raid forms part of investigations into the R1-billion Tembisa Hospital tender scandal. Sekhokho is a key figure in an alleged extraction scheme uncovered by Gauteng health department official Babita Deokaran just weeks before she was assassinated.

The Hawks on Wednesday conducted search and seizure operations at a house in Bedfordview, and offices in Germiston and Edenvale, as part of a probe into alleged tender fraud at Tembisa Hospital.

Gauteng Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha confirmed in a statement that a team had conducted simultaneous search and seizure operations at a house in Bedfordview, and offices in Germiston and Edenvale. Electronic equipment and documents were seized and no arrests were made.

"The action is informed by the ongoing investigation into alleged tender irregularities that resulted in approximately R1-billion being syphoned from the Gauteng Department of Health. It is a sequel operation to the one that was executed at the Tembisa Hospital premises towards the end of 2022," said the statement.

The statement said that more than 220 entities and numerous individuals are subjects of an ongoing investigation into the allegations of corruption.

"This includes schemes that reportedly thrived in infringement of the Public Finance Management Act. These were made possible through tender manipulation, kickbacks, inflated prices, and/or duplicated invoices, among other contraventions."

While no names were mentioned in the statement, the home and business premises that were raided reportedly belong to Sello Sekhokho, ANC Ekurhuleni treasurer-general. Sekhokho...