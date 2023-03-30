Sudan: Armed Forces Affirm Full Commitment to Political Process

30 March 2023
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Armed Forces issued, today, a press circular in which it has affirmed its commitment to the political process now taking place in the country.

The press circular stated that the Armed Forces affirm full commitment to the ongoing political process, and extending gratitude to all participants in the Security and Military Reform Workshop.

The Armed Forces pointed out in its press circular to it is awaiting for the work of the technical committees that work to complete the details related to the merger and modernization processes in order to reach a single national army that protects the democratic transition, in preparation for these details to be part of the final agreement.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.