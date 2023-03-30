Sudan: Armed Forces Affirm Full Commitment to Political Process

Khartoum — The Armed Forces issued, today, a press circular in which it has affirmed its commitment to the political process now taking place in the country.

The press circular stated that the Armed Forces affirm full commitment to the ongoing political process, and extending gratitude to all participants in the Security and Military Reform Workshop.

The Armed Forces pointed out in its press circular to it is awaiting for the work of the technical committees that work to complete the details related to the merger and modernization processes in order to reach a single national army that protects the democratic transition, in preparation for these details to be part of the final agreement.