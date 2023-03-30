South Africa: 10 Cases of Cholera Confirmed in Gauteng - South African News Briefs - March 30, 2023

Health Department Confirms 10 Cases of Cholera in Gauteng

The national Department of Health has confirmed at least 10 cases of cholera in Gauteng. Four new infections, announced on Wednesday March 29, 2023, follow the detection of six other cases in the province, reports EWN. The department reported that the four recently confirmed cases of cholera followed baptism ceremonies held at rivers in Gauteng. One person has so far died from the bacterial disease which mainly spreads through contaminated water and food. Department of Health spokesperson Foster Mohale said: "Cases number 7 and 8 are a couple from Diepsloot who were admitted at Helen Joseph Hospital on 21 March 2023 with acute watery diarrhoea and severe dehydration.

Ruling ANC Threatens Councillors With Lie-Detector Tests Following Opposition DA's Victory in Crucial Mangaung Vote

News24 reports that the African National Congress (ANC) in the Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality is considering administering polygraph tests to its councillors who voted for Maryke Davies, a Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor, as the new Speaker. Bongani Mathea, the ANC candidate, received only 40 votes, despite the ANC holding a total of 51 councillors in the metro, which includes the city of Bloemfontein. At least two councillors, who spoke to News24 on condition of anonymity, said all ANC councillors were immediately summoned into a meeting. ANC Mangaung regional spokesperson Ncamile Nxangisa slammed its members for ill-discipline, saying the party was awaiting a report from the chief whip, which the region will then send to the provincial executive before action is taken.

"Facebook Rapist" Thabo Bester Reportedly Escaped from Prison Disguised as a Prison Warder

Fugitive Thabo Bester, also known as the 'Facebook rapist' and murderer, allegedly escaped from the Mangaung maximum security prison in May 2022 by disguising himself as a prison warder with the assistance of prison officials, according to an exclusive TimesLive report. The TimesLIVE investigation included interviews with prisoners, correctional services officials who were on duty at the prison during the escape, and G4S prison management officials. Bester reportedly escaped by faking his own death and smuggling a body, concealed inside a large food transport bag, into the prison. Sources claim that the smuggled body was hidden inside the prison kitchen's fridges for two days before a senior prison security official allegedly used a wheelchair to transport the body from the kitchen to the isolation unit.

