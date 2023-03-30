Kenya: Tatu City Completes Sh1 Billion Infrastructural Upgrade at Kijani Ridge

Nairobi — Tatu City has completed the Sh1 billion infrastructural development of power, water, and roads at the Kijani Ridge in Kiambu County.

The development involves a 6-kilometer (km) tarmac road, 12-kilometer footpaths, and a 5-kilometer underground piped storm water network.

Others are a 5 km water supply pipeline, 2.7 km sewer lines, 12 km of fiber optic cabling, and 9.5 km of 11kV medium voltage underground power lines that have been completed in the last 14 months.

It is part of the final phase of the Kijani Ridge infrastructure, which, when combined with home construction, will increase the value of properties by 122 percent compared to last year.

"Tatu City's modern infrastructure and secure environment support homeowners and businesses alike," said David Karimi, Deputy Country Head of Rendeavour, the owner and developer of Tatu City and six other city-scale projects in Nigeria, Ghana, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

"We are pleased to offer properties from USD 35,500 apartments at Unity Homes to single family homes in Kijani Ridge, and everything between that meets market demand."

Kijani Ridge, which is a 79-acre property, is surrounded by Crawford International, Nova Pioneer Schools, Tatu Central, the City, and entertainment districts.

A 1/4- and 1/2-serviced-acre plot starts at Sh28 million with a flexible payment plan of up to 24 months.

So far, investors have purchased 90 percent of the project.

The 6 km of new roads at Kijani Ridge are part of a larger network of more than 50 km of tarred roads throughout Tatu City.

Other residential options at Tatu include 1,200 one-bedroom apartments at Unity One, 1,100 two- and three-bedroom apartments at Unity East and West, and 100 townhomes at Silver Hill by Unity Homes.

"As a Kijani Ridge owner, I know my investment in our serene neighbourhood is safe, with the best infrastructure in the country," said Sylvester Njuguna Wambu, who, in addition to owning a home in Kijani Ridge, is opening a business - Cascade Restaurant - at the entrance to Tatu City.

Tatu is Kenya's first operational Special Economic Zone (SEZ), which is home to over 75 businesses, including Dormans and Copia.

Others are Cooper K-Brands, Grit Real Estate Income Group, Twiga Foods, CCI Global, Freight Forwarders Solutions, Friendship Group, Davis & Shirtliff, and the Kenya Wines Agencies Limited (KWAL).

Firms at the SEZ enjoy a VAT zero rating and import and corporate tax exemptions of 10 percent within the first ten years and 15 percent for the next ten years.