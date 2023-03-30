Tanzania: Concerted Efforts in Waste Management Touted

29 March 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

MOSHI District Commissioner (DC), Mr Kisare Makori has said the government is committed to promoting and putting an enabling environment for business and the realisation of sustainable development goals.

"We are proud that Kilimanjaro is the first region in Tanzania to celebrate the International Day on Zero Waste," he said.

He called for more public sensation and closer collaboration among actors on 'Zero Waste' and environment conservation initiatives.

Various stakeholders namely East African Business Council (EABC), GIZ-GFA, Azania Bank, Salinero Hotel, Coca-Cola Bonite Bottlers, A to Z Textiles Mills, Tanzania Coffee Association and TAHA, jointly commemorated the International Day of Zero Waste.

The Arumeru DC, Mr Emmanuela Kaganda, urged investors to take up business opportunities in the circular economy such as waste recycling.

EABC Chief Executive Officer, Mr John Bosco Kalisa said; "United Nations General Assembly formally recognized the importance of zero-waste initiatives and proclaimed 30th March as International Day of Zero Waste,"

He noted that waste generation globally is rising and is estimated at 2.24 billion tonnes equivalent to a footprint of 0.79 kilogrammes per person per day.

With rapid urbanisation and population growth, annual waste generation is expected to increase by 73 per cent from 2020 levels to 3.88 billion tonnes in 2050.

Article 111 of the Treaty for the establishment of EAC tasks Partner States to take a coordinated approach to protect the environment for sustainable development.

Businesses in East Africa under the umbrella of EABC are committed to the championing circular economy and zero waste initiatives to create more jobs for the youthful population.

For instance, the Polyethylene Terephthalate Recycle Company in (PETPRO) Tanzania targets to collect and recycle 12.5 million tons of plastic waste and create 5,000 jobs.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.