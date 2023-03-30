Tanzania: Concerted Efforts in Waste Management Touted

MOSHI District Commissioner (DC), Mr Kisare Makori has said the government is committed to promoting and putting an enabling environment for business and the realisation of sustainable development goals.

"We are proud that Kilimanjaro is the first region in Tanzania to celebrate the International Day on Zero Waste," he said.

He called for more public sensation and closer collaboration among actors on 'Zero Waste' and environment conservation initiatives.

Various stakeholders namely East African Business Council (EABC), GIZ-GFA, Azania Bank, Salinero Hotel, Coca-Cola Bonite Bottlers, A to Z Textiles Mills, Tanzania Coffee Association and TAHA, jointly commemorated the International Day of Zero Waste.

The Arumeru DC, Mr Emmanuela Kaganda, urged investors to take up business opportunities in the circular economy such as waste recycling.

EABC Chief Executive Officer, Mr John Bosco Kalisa said; "United Nations General Assembly formally recognized the importance of zero-waste initiatives and proclaimed 30th March as International Day of Zero Waste,"

He noted that waste generation globally is rising and is estimated at 2.24 billion tonnes equivalent to a footprint of 0.79 kilogrammes per person per day.

With rapid urbanisation and population growth, annual waste generation is expected to increase by 73 per cent from 2020 levels to 3.88 billion tonnes in 2050.

Article 111 of the Treaty for the establishment of EAC tasks Partner States to take a coordinated approach to protect the environment for sustainable development.

Businesses in East Africa under the umbrella of EABC are committed to the championing circular economy and zero waste initiatives to create more jobs for the youthful population.

For instance, the Polyethylene Terephthalate Recycle Company in (PETPRO) Tanzania targets to collect and recycle 12.5 million tons of plastic waste and create 5,000 jobs.