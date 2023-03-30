Tanzania: Unido, Ministry Conduct Infectious Diseases Awareness Campaign in Dar

The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) in collaboration with the Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade have conducted a public awareness campaign in schools and other public places in Ubungo, Dar es Salaam, as preventive measures against infectious diseases.The Tuesday's campaign, implemented under the Promoting Public Health and Social Resilience against COVID-19 and other communicable diseases project, reached out to Kiluvya Primary and Secondary Schools as well as Magufuli Bus Terminal, thanks to the support from the Government of Japan.Ubungo District supported the implemention of the programme in the crucial public places by issuing permits and released staff from education and health department to ensure wider coverage of the campaign.

Speaking at Kiluvya Secondary School, Ubungo District's school health coordinator, Shubira Bachuba said members of the community should be aware of infectious diseases, how they are being spread, and how to prevent themselves.

She mentioned three main infectious diseases of which the community should be aware as COVID-19, cholera and Marburg."We have come here [at Kiluvya Secondary School] to raise awareness about these diseases simply because you are family ambassadors," she said.Apart from such dangerous diseases, Ms Bachuba also advised the secondary school students to get rid of businesses that might affect their health and studies.She said parents expect them to concentrate on their studies, so if they embark on immoral businesses, they might fail to realize their potential.At Kiluvya Primary School, the pupils were also enlightened about the diseases with the hope of becoming good ambassadors to their respective homes.Meanwhile, Dora Mbozi, coordinator of health service providers at the district, advised students that they should wash their hands with running water frequently, eat hot food, and wash fruits with clean and safe water before eating as well as avoiding contacts with wild animals.After the campaign, community workers in collaboration with Ubungo health officers placed posters at key areas including toilets, office doors, classrooms and water points.According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Infectious diseases are caused by pathogenic microorganisms, such as bacteria, viruses, parasites or fungi; the diseases can be spread, directly or indirectly, from one person to another.The WHO website entails that the such diseases can be grouped in three categories namely: diseases which cause high levels of mortality; diseases which place on populations heavy burdens of disability; and diseases which owing to the rapid and unexpected nature of their spread can have serious global repercussions.

"Many of the key determinants of health and the causes of infectious diseases lie outside the direct control of the health sector," the WHO says on its website.