US Vice President Kamala Karris arrived in Dar es Salaam late on Wednesday for her three-day official state visit. She was welcomed by Tanzania's Vice President Dr. Phillip Mpango at Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA).

The Air Force Two, a specially configured C-32 version of the Boeing 757-200 arrived in Tanzania from Ghana where Ms Harris spent the first three days of her visit to Africa. She is also scheduled to visit Zambia before flying back to the US.