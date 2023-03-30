Angola: Trade Union Head Reaffirms Defence of Press Freedom

28 March 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan Journalists Union (SJA) celebrated on 28 March, 31 years since its establishment, whose main focus is the fight to maintain press freedom.

It is the first journalists union set up in the post-independence period, when a group of courageous journalists decided to challenge the context of the time (1992) and founded the SJA to defend press freedom and decent social conditions.

In a post on his Facebook page, the general secretary of the SJA, Teixeira Cândido, said the organisation is firm in its fight for an effective press freedom in Angola and in demanding better social conditions for journalists.

Candido stressed that some achievements have been made, such as the implementation of the occupational qualifications in public institutions, having admitted that in the private sector the situation is still "deplorable", which constitutes a challenge for his board in the near future.

The date was marked through the holding of a lecture on "Digital Media", with the theme: A true face of journalistic pluralism in Angola.

