Angolans Residing in South Africa Benefit From Documents Issuance

Luanda — More than 1,899 passports and 1,137 identity cards have been renewed and issued to Angolan citizens who live in South Africa, due to the Angolan Government's effort, said Tuesday the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to a press release that ANGOP has Access to, among the documents, 475 birth certificate files were also drawn and issued by the Angolan Multisectoral Commission which is made up by technicians from the Foreign Ministry, from the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights, as well as the Ministry of Interior.

The documents where issued free of charge and started to be delivered last week as part of the work of the technicians from the Institute for Angolan Communities Abroad and Consular Services (ICAESC), the Migration and Foreigners Services (SME) and the External Intelligence Services (SIE) to the regions of the Eastern Cape (Port Elizabeth), Western Cape (Cape Town), Northern Cape (Vedrendal), Lethlebile, Mafikeng and Gauteng which include the cities of Pretoria and Johannesburg.

The Angolan Multisectoral Commission in the field was headed by the Ambassador Maria do Rosário Neto, who is also the director-general of the Institute of Angolan Communities Abroad and Consular Services (ICAESC) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

However, the documents are being delivered at the Angolan Embassy in Pretoria and the general consulates in Johannesburg and Cape Town.