Angolans Residing in South Africa Benefit From Documents Issuance

28 March 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — More than 1,899 passports and 1,137 identity cards have been renewed and issued to Angolan citizens who live in South Africa, due to the Angolan Government's effort, said Tuesday the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to a press release that ANGOP has Access to, among the documents, 475 birth certificate files were also drawn and issued by the Angolan Multisectoral Commission which is made up by technicians from the Foreign Ministry, from the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights, as well as the Ministry of Interior.

The documents where issued free of charge and started to be delivered last week as part of the work of the technicians from the Institute for Angolan Communities Abroad and Consular Services (ICAESC), the Migration and Foreigners Services (SME) and the External Intelligence Services (SIE) to the regions of the Eastern Cape (Port Elizabeth), Western Cape (Cape Town), Northern Cape (Vedrendal), Lethlebile, Mafikeng and Gauteng which include the cities of Pretoria and Johannesburg.

The Angolan Multisectoral Commission in the field was headed by the Ambassador Maria do Rosário Neto, who is also the director-general of the Institute of Angolan Communities Abroad and Consular Services (ICAESC) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

However, the documents are being delivered at the Angolan Embassy in Pretoria and the general consulates in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.