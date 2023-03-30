Namibia: Skw Youth Tourney This Weekend

THE SKW Youth Football Tournament will be held for the 14th year this weekend at the SKW fields in Olympia, Windhoek.

The tournament that is sponsored by Retirement Fund Solutions made its debut in 2007 and has been held each year since then, with the exception of the Covid-interrupted years of 2020 and 2021.

Close to 1 000 players from u7 through to u17 age groups will compete in the tournament, representing 73 teams from all over Namibia.

Most of the teams are from Windhoek, but teams from Walvis Bay, Swakopmund, Otjiwarongo, Rosh Pinah and Rundu will also be in action.

The tournament starts at SKW's A and B fields tomorrow afternoon and will continue on Saturday, with the various age group finals due to take place on Sunday.

In last year's tournament, Athletic Club Football Academy and DTS from Windhoek were the most successful sides, winning two titles each, while SKW and Swakopmund Football Club each won one title.

In the boys u17 final, ACFA beat Swakopmund 4-2, while ACFA also won the u13 title, beating DTS in the final.

DTS won the u9 title after beating SFC 4-2 in the final, as well as the u11 title after beating Kaizen Football Academy 4-2 in the final.

SKW won the u7 title which was determined on a round robin basis, with DTS coming second and ACFA A third.

Swakopmund won the u15 title after beating KFA 1-0 in the final.