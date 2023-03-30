Southern Africa: Why the Media Must Prioritise Content and Representation for a More Inclusive Future

blog

Nairobi, Kenya — Whether it's showcasing the stories of marginalised communities, highlighting the efforts of environmental activists, or delving into the latest scientific breakthroughs, sustainable journalism is committed to providing a voice for everyone. Content and representation are the building blocks of sustainable journalism, the keys to creating a more informed, engaged, and sustainable society.

Sustainable journalism is more than just reporting the news - it's about ensuring that future generations have a voice.

This type of journalism focuses on sharing positive stories about how people are making a difference and finding new solutions to many challenges. It also ensures that everyone's voice is heard, including those from underrepresented communities who are often affected the most. This encompasses individuals of different races, ethnicities, genders, sexual orientations, abilities, and socio-economic backgrounds.

A group of Southern African editors, experts, and academics recently convened to explore the role of sustainable journalism in bridging the gap and catering to diverse audiences in the region. During the event, the four panellists focused on topics such as the representation of underrepresented groups like youth, women, and LGBTQI+ individuals. The discussion centered on how journalists can better engage with and represent these groups in their reporting, as well as how to create sustainable media models that support the work.

The goal of the panel was to encourage dialogue and collaboration around these important issues and to help move the field of journalism in Southern Africa toward a more inclusive and equitable future.

Magamba Network Empowers Zimbabwean Youth Through Creative Activism for Social Justice

Gone are the days of boring news broadcasts and monotonous articles - media companies are stepping up their game and bringing the news to you in ways you never thought possible! From hilarious satire to side-splitting comedy, and even rap battles, the latest news is now served with a side of entertainment.

This is exactly what Magamba Network is offering. Through humor and creative mediums, the organisation addresses social justice issues and promotes social change.

Magamba Network is a Zimbabwean youth-led creative organisation that focuses on producing content and events, building social movements, and empowering young people through culture and creativity. It uses various creative mediums, including music, satire, comedy, theatre, and digital media, to address social justice issues and promote social change. In addition, the organisation provides training and mentorship programmes for young people interested in pursuing careers in the arts and media industries.

According to Munyaradzi Dodo, activist and Programme Lead for the Digital X program, which runs a media conference for young people, Shoko Festival, a media conference for young people, a creative hub for media startups, a platform for climate change documentaries, and a micro-grant programme for new media startups. Their focus is on young people, particularly Gen Z, and they use humour to make serious topics more palatable. They experiment with rapid prototyping tools, lean startup methodologies, and design thinking to create new content formats for delivering important messages."

When asked about the operation of their newsroom, Dodo replied: "Our newsroom is our WhatsApp group."

The Magamba network emerged in 2007 with the goal of promoting social change and addressing social justice issues through the use of art and culture. The network has become renowned for producing popular events like Zimbabwe's largest urban culture festival, the Shoko Festival, and the satirical news programme, Zambezi News, Open Parly, and The FeedZW which tackles political and social issues in Zimbabwe and other regions.

Empowering Communities and Amplifying Stories through The Voice, Botswana

Emang Mutapati is the editor-in-chief of The Voice which was started by young people in Botswana. The newspaper aims to represent the community it serves, which is predominantly young, with a high percentage of women and children. The Voice newspaper also works to break down stigmas and barriers in the community, including de-stigmatising HIV/AIDS and supporting the LGBTQI+ community.

Mutapati explained that when they began their work, their main objective was to provide a platform for the marginalised and unheard groups. They observed that the media landscape was dominated by male voices, both on the radio and in print media, with male journalists occupying most of the bylines. To address this imbalance, they launched their publication to amplify the voices of those who were overlooked and ignored by mainstream media. Their goal was to provide a platform for the "voiceless" and empower them to tell their stories and share their perspectives. By doing so, they hoped to create a more diverse and inclusive media environment that better reflected the experiences and views of all people.

Mutapati recounted a difficult period during the HIV/AIDS crisis when they collaborated with the government to combat the stigma surrounding the disease. Botswana was heavily affected by the epidemic, and they felt it was necessary to take action. To achieve their goal, they sought out individuals who were living with HIV/AIDS to share their stories and experiences, which was a taboo subject at the time.

"So what we did is that we went out to look for someone with HIV, to actually speak out about their experiences. And it was a taboo. And we had a lot of backlash," she said.

Despite facing a significant backlash, they persisted in their efforts and garnered support as they worked to break down barriers and eliminate the stigma associated with the disease. They worked alongside the HIV/AIDS community, helping them establish a shelter and access the resources and medications they needed. Although antiretroviral drugs were not yet available at the time, their campaign was successful in raising awareness and mobilising support for those affected by the epidemic.

The Voice newspaper was first published in 1993 and has since become a respected source of news and information in the country. The Voice is known for its in-depth reporting, investigative journalism, and coverage of important social and political issues in Botswana.

Mutapati believes that "journalism is a service industry, with a focus on impact rather than independence."

Exploring the Need for Diverse African Voices in Journalism and Media - Insights from Wits Jamlab

Lindokuhle Nzuza of Wits Jamlab discussed the importance of content and representation in sustainable journalism. She discussed the importance of strengthening African journalism and media and increasing the diversity of voices in the public space.

"We have an obligation to diversify the voices in the public space and strengthen sustainable journalism in Africa. Jamlab is committed to achieving this through three programmes: the knowledge-sharing programme, the accelerator programme, and the community of practice. Through these programmes, we support innovations in journalism and media and empower journalists and media makers to tell complete stories that are ethical and fair. Our goal is to support sustainable journalism across the continent and ensure that audiences have access to critical quality journalism. We have seen success through the stories we have supported and the organisations we have worked with, and we will continue to drive innovation and diversity in the media landscape in Africa," said Nzuza.

She added that the accelerator programme has supported 29 start-ups, with 16 being women-led, and Jamlab has also supported organizations such as Green Space, which provides education on urban gardening in Zambia, and Quote This Woman +, a South African organisation that aims to contribute to gender transformation in the media landscape by amplifying women's voices and narratives.

Exploring the Dynamic Relationship between Africa and China through Investigative Journalism - The Wits Africa-China Reporting Project

Bongiwe Tutu spoke about the role of the Africa-China Reporting Project (ACRP), which was established in 2009 with the aim of improving the quality of reporting on African and African-China relations, as well as supporting reporting from local perspectives that look at how communities are affected.

"The project has facilitated capacity-building opportunities for journalists and provided reporting grants, skills training, workshops, and networking opportunities," she said. "The project has grown to amplify African perspectives and enhance development, supporting the representation of women and young people. The project has awarded over 300 reports and grants and trained over 200 journalists and media professionals in workshops held in South Africa, mainland China, Nigeria, Hong Kong, Malawi, Zimbabwe, and Tunisia. The project has immediate impact engagements through English, French, Mandarin, and Arabic."

Tutu added that the ACRP also works on issues related to climate change, poverty, inequality, and democracy, and collaborates with China to support journalists in Africa to unpack what climate change means for communities in Africa, among other initiatives. The project has also supported reporting on public health and wellness, digital identity data centres in Africa, and the poaching and trafficking of wildlife.

In conclusion, the discussions highlight the critical role of media and journalism in addressing social justice issues and amplifying marginalised voices. The work of organisations such as Magamba Network, The Voice, Wits Jamlab, and the Africa-China Reporting Project is a testament to the power of creative activism, investigative journalism, and community-driven media.

These initiatives are essential in promoting diversity, inclusion, and sustainable journalism in Africa, and they serve as a reminder of the importance of empowering young people to become agents of change in their communities. As we move forward, it is crucial to continue supporting these efforts and advocating for a media landscape that represents and serves all people.