Rwanda: Bayisenge Unveiled at Gor Mahia

Rwandan international Emery Bayisenge is among six players who were officially unveiled as new signings by Kenyan Premier League giants Gor Mahia on Wednesday.

The Rwanda international was a free agent since January after Bangladeshi side Saif Sporting Club released him among other players due to financial constraints associated with the covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Bayisenge, 29, in February agreed a move to the Kenyan side on a one-and-half-year deal. His deal has since been pending until world football governing body (FIFA) on Friday, March 17, lifted the two-window transfer ban that had been imposed on the club.

Other players unveiled at Gor Mahia include Ugandan duo Patrick Kaddu and Shafiq Kagimu as well as Kenyan trio Sylvester Owino, Bryson Wangai and Gilbert Otieno.

Bayisenge previously played for different clubs including APR FC and AS Kigali in Rwanda, Kenitra and JS Massira in Morocco, Saham Club from Oman, Algerian top flight side USM Alger and Saif Club from Bangladesh.

Gor Mahia has been in fine form under Jonny McKinstry and currently lead the League table with 34 points, a point clear of second-placed KCB.

The club has a history with Rwandan players. The likes of Meddie Kagere, Abouba Sibomana, Jacques Tuyisenge and Jean-Baptiste Mugiraneza (Migi) previously played for Kenya's most-decorated club.