Rwanda: Over 48 People Injured as Two Rwandan Buses Collide in Uganda

29 March 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hudson Kuteesa

Over 48 people sustained injuries after two passenger buses belonging to Rwandan transportation companies collided head-on on Wednesday morning in Ntungamo District, Western Uganda.

The accident is reported to have taken place around 2am (1am Rwandan time) along the Kabale-Ntungamo road, involving a Trinity company bus from Kigali to Kampala and a Volcano company bus returning to Kigali from Kampala.

Speaking to The New Times, John Bosco Kabera, the Spokesperson of Rwanda National Police (RNP), said the Trinity bus had 47 onboard while the Volcano one had 49.

"Forty-eight people were injured. Three of these sustained serious injuries," he noted.

Twenty-six of the injured people were taken to Itojo Hospital in Ntungamo, including the three who were critically injured. Five with minor injuries were taken to another hospital in Ntungamo, while some 17 were brought to Byumba Hospital in Burera district.

"For those taken to Byumba Hospital, many have been discharged. Only six were remaining there in the past hours," Kabera noted.

The suspected cause of the accident was over-speeding, according to Kabera.

