Tunisia: World Masters Athletics Indoor Championships - Soumaya Bousaid Bags Gold

29 March 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisian athlete Soumaya Bousaid bagged the gold medal at the Torun, Poland 2023 World Masters Athletics Indoor Championships, after clocking 35:31 in the 10 km W+M.

Bousaid had already snatched a bronze medal in the 3000m W40 final, at the championships held on March 26-April 1.

Tunisia's medal count rose to 4; two won by Bousaid and two won by Nada Chroudi (1 gold in the Shot Put W35 and 1 silver in the long jump W35).

Tunisia is represented in these championships by Nada Chroudi, Soumaya Bousaid, Dalila Louati, Adel Hafaiedh, Mohamed Nasser Naimi, Azzouz Ben Chahla and Hilel Ayachi.

