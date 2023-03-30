Tunisia: World Masters Athletics Indoor Championships - Soumaya Bousaid Bags Gold

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisian athlete Soumaya Bousaid bagged the gold medal at the Torun, Poland 2023 World Masters Athletics Indoor Championships, after clocking 35:31 in the 10 km W+M.

Bousaid had already snatched a bronze medal in the 3000m W40 final, at the championships held on March 26-April 1.

Tunisia's medal count rose to 4; two won by Bousaid and two won by Nada Chroudi (1 gold in the Shot Put W35 and 1 silver in the long jump W35).

Tunisia is represented in these championships by Nada Chroudi, Soumaya Bousaid, Dalila Louati, Adel Hafaiedh, Mohamed Nasser Naimi, Azzouz Ben Chahla and Hilel Ayachi.