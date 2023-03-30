Tunisia Reiterates Support to Palestinian Cause On Earth Day

30 March 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — On the 47th anniversary of Land Day, Tunisia calls on the international community to assume its full role in protecting the rights of the Palestinian people against the "repressive" policies of the Zionist entity.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tunisia denounces the policy of "fait accompli" conducted by Israel and its violation of international resolutions.

Tunisia reaffirms its constant stance towards the Palestinian cause and its unwavering support to the Palestinians in their struggle to put an end to long decades of injustice and recover their legitimate right to freedom and a decent life.

Tunisia also supports the Palestinians in their struggle to establish their independent State with the holy city of "Al Quds" as its capital.

The commemoration of the 47th anniversary of the Land Day is an opportunity to immortalise the struggle of the valiant Palestinian people, their resistance and bravery in defending their inalienable rights, the statement said.

Palestinians celebrate Land Day on March 30 each year to affirm their commitment to their identity and their territories, and in so doing, denounce the ongoing Israeli appropriation of the Palestinian land.

