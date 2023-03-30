South Africa: Khoza Hands Over High-Tech Braille Machine to Pietermaritzburg Organisation

As part of ensuring that no member of society is left behind in the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC, Nonhlanhla Khoza, has donated a specialised tool to Zizameleni Action Group, which is based in Pietermaritzburg.

Khoza officially handed over a BrailleNote Touch Plus 32 tablet and notetaker, worth R100 000, to help the organisation to develop the visually impaired people it serves.

"We are very happy that after we had made a commitment to help the organisation with such a tool, we were finally able to deliver. This is how we are known as the Department of Social Development. We do not make unfulfilled promises because we are committed to servicing disabled people and ensuring that they have equal opportunities to participate in the Fourth Industrial Revolution," Khoza said.

Khoza said the donation of the BrailleNote Touch Plus 32 is just one way in which government ensures that it is working towards the betterment of life for all.

"We believe that by providing access to innovative technologies, we can empower disabled individuals to lead fulfilling lives and contribute to the development of our province and country. The Department of Social Development is proud to hand over this important donation of a Braille Machine Plus to make a significant change in the lives of the beneficiaries," the MEC said.

Khoza said the machine will assist members of the organisation who are visually impaired to read and write with ease.

The BrailleNote Touch Plus is an innovative tool that converts text into Braille, allowing visually impaired individuals to read and write using this tactile system.

The device is essential in ensuring that visually impaired individuals have access to information and can communicate effectively.

Khoza also commended Zizameleni Action Group leader, Nelson Ngidi, for his bravery to approach her with the request to buy the machine to benefit over 30 people the organisation serves in the uMgungundlovu District.

She said the department recognises the daily challenges faced by individuals who are visually impaired, and they are committed to ensuring that all individuals in the province, regardless of their abilities, have equal opportunities to lead fulfilling lives.

"The donation of this Braille Machine is just one of the ways in which we are working to make this a reality. We are confident that the tool will help make a positive difference in the lives of its members [and] we encourage other organisations to follow our lead and support the visually impaired community."

Moreover, Khoza said she handed over the machine in honour of the late Transport and Community Safety MEC, Bheki Ntuli and late Ukhozi FM Current Affairs Anchor, Bongani Mavuso.

"Mavuso had invited us in his show, Ezangempelasonto, with MEC Ntuli and the disability sector during the commemoration of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, which we also celebrated as National Disability Rights Awareness Day when Zizameleni Action Group made a request for the machine.

"We honour them today [because] the machine is handed over, and we [had] made a commitment to help disabled people together," the MEC said.

Ngidi expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the department's gesture.

"We want to thank the MEC for helping us to get this machine. We have tried over the years to get such machines and different people always indicate that they have no money. We are grateful that MEC Khoza became the first person to respond positively to the request and provided us with this high-tech machine to change our lives," an elated Ngidi said.