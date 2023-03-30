Mozambique: Over 40,000 Cattle Vaccinated in Tete

30 March 2023
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Over 40,000 head of cattle have been vaccinated against foot-and-mouth disease in the central Mozambican province of Tete.

"The rainy season and financial constraints are the main barriers for the province to reach the planned total of 75.450 animals immunized', said the head of livestock in the Tete Provincial Directorate of Agriculture and Fisheries, Cláudio Gule, cited in Thursday's issue of the Maputo daily "Notícias'. The current number of cattle vaccinated is only half of what was planned.

According to Gule, the vaccines (150,900 doses in all) were received in December "but the rainy season has created difficulties in terms of accessibility by road to some remote areas. It limits our work.'

"In Mutarara district, for example, we will intervene when the rain stops. In this phase, the vaccination is extended to cattle in Changara district, Marara, Cahora Bassa, Magoe, Moatize and Chiuta', he explained.

"Taking into account our vaccination plan, each animal takes two vaccines within a period of 21 days and six months later we repeat the vaccination', he said.

Foot and mouth disease is classified as one of the most dangerous livestock diseases in the world because of its rapid transmission and spread, with very negative economic impacts.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.