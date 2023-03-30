Mozambique: Aircraft Forced to Land for Allegedly Lacking Fuel

30 March 2023
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — An aircraft, flying from Zimbabwe to Maputo International Airport, was forced to land at midnight on Wednesday in the southern Mozambican district of Moamba, allegedly because it had run out of fuel.

According to the chairperson of the board of directors of the Mozambican Civil Aviation Institute (IACM), Joao Abreu, the aircraft was carrying three people, two pilots and one passenger.

"A rescue team was sent to the ground. There are no deaths but the passengers were taken to hospital for medical observation', Abreu said, cited in Thursday's issue of the Maputo daily "Noticias.'

The chairperson also explained that a team of technical staff is studying the causes of the accident "and it will remove the aircraft, which was seriously damaged.'

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.