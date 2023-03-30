Mozambique: Aircraft Forced to Land for Allegedly Lacking Fuel

Maputo — An aircraft, flying from Zimbabwe to Maputo International Airport, was forced to land at midnight on Wednesday in the southern Mozambican district of Moamba, allegedly because it had run out of fuel.

According to the chairperson of the board of directors of the Mozambican Civil Aviation Institute (IACM), Joao Abreu, the aircraft was carrying three people, two pilots and one passenger.

"A rescue team was sent to the ground. There are no deaths but the passengers were taken to hospital for medical observation', Abreu said, cited in Thursday's issue of the Maputo daily "Noticias.'

The chairperson also explained that a team of technical staff is studying the causes of the accident "and it will remove the aircraft, which was seriously damaged.'