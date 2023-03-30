Kenya: Police Set for Major Clash With Odinga, Supporters at Jacaranda Grounds

Nairobi — Police are set for a major clash with Azimio leader Raila Odinga at the Jacaranda grounds in Nairobi after he defied a government ban to hold protests in the capital.

Odinga started his procession from Mombasa Road, accompanied by top Azimio leaders, among them his running mate in last year's election Martha Karua and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

"We don't fear the police," Odinga declared, "let them arrest of teargas us."

Hundreds of police officers were deployed to the Jacaranda Grounds, signaling a major clash when they finally arrives.

At least five police vehicles and a water cannon were strategically stationed around the field.

The ground is in Embakasi East, the constituency under Odinga's key ally Babu Owino.

Odinga launched anti-government protests on March 20 to pressure President William Ruto's administration to address the high cost of living and electoral reforms among other issues.