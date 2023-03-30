Kenya: At Least 14 People Killed Following Road Accident Along Naivasha-Nakuru Road

Nakuru — At least 14 people were killed following a road accident involving a Pwani University bus and three other vehicles on the Naivasha-Nakuru road.

Police said the Pwani University students were going to the National Sports Games at the Chepkoilel campus in Eldoret when their bus rammed onto three vehicles and lost control.

A police report seen by Capital FM states that the accident occurred at Kayole Bridge on the Naivasha-Nakuru highway at 12:30pm.

“14 people died on the spot and we have many others injured,” a police officer said.

All the four vehicles were headed to the Nakuru general direction.

Naivasha Deputy County Commissioner Kisilu Mutua said the fatalities from the Thursday accident could be higher because the rescue and recovery operation was still on.

He observed that more bodies could be trapped in the wreckage of the university bus and a 14-seater matatu.

A witness said the bus driver lost control while heading down to Nakuru direction from Kinungi and hit a matatu that was joining the road after picking up a passenger.

A resident who witnessed the accident, Ruth Ngina said the Matatu was hit from the back and rammed the lorry that pushed it into the trench.

“It seemed like the bus had a break failure because the driver was hooting continuously as it cruised downhill,” she said.

Ngina said that it was a horrific scene as the victims died as they watched.

“Residents managed to save some of the people but most of the motorists declined the help ferry the survivors to the hospital,” she said

Another witness, Simon Wanango described the scene as a black pot where six other accidents have occurred this month.

“Residents complained about the wide drainage trench when the road was being constructed but the engineers promised that they would cover it with slabs before leaving the site,” he said.