Kenya: Azimio Protestors in Siaya Set Ablaze UDA Party Offices

Siaya — Azimio protestors in Siaya have set ablaze United Democratic Alliance party offices following a similar incident in Kisumu.

Siaya county UDA party chairman Waore Dianga has confirmed that a group of hooligans stormed their office and set it a blaze.

Dianga stated the police did not move in quickly to stop the attack on their office.

He says the hooligans first brought down the fence, carrying away the gate.

"They extracted all the doors, windows, took away everything they found in the office before setting it on fire," he said.

Dianga said police arrived when the office was burning and couldn't do anything since no fire fighters from the county was sent to put out the fire.

He condemned the actions of the hooligans who were part of the team demonstrating in Siaya town.

The attack of UDA party Siaya office happened barely two weeks after Kisumu office too was vandalized and a vehicle burnt.