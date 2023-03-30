Kenya: Odinga, Karua in Embakasi for Third Azimio Demonstration

30 March 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Leader Raila Odinga is currently addressing his supporters in Imara Daima, Embakasi West during the coalition's protest.

He was accompanied by Narc Kenya Leader Martha Karua,Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Former Defense CS Eugene Wamalwa,Roots Party Leader George Wajacoyah and Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni among other leaders.

"No matter what they do and the amount of police officers they mount.The people have more power,"Odinga told the cheering crowd.

"They must open the servers and reinstate the Cherera 4 to the poll agency," he added.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.