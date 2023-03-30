Kenya: Odinga, Karua in Embakasi for Third Azimio Demonstration

Nairobi — Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Leader Raila Odinga is currently addressing his supporters in Imara Daima, Embakasi West during the coalition's protest.

He was accompanied by Narc Kenya Leader Martha Karua,Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Former Defense CS Eugene Wamalwa,Roots Party Leader George Wajacoyah and Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni among other leaders.

"No matter what they do and the amount of police officers they mount.The people have more power,"Odinga told the cheering crowd.

"They must open the servers and reinstate the Cherera 4 to the poll agency," he added.