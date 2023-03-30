Kenya: No President or His Deputy Has Power to Ban Protests - Otiende Amollo

Nairobi — Rarienda Member of Parliament, Otiende Amollo now says no one incluiding President William Ruto, can ban the ongoing Azimio La Umoja Coalition protests.

Amollo said protests under Article 37 of the constitution of Kenya doesn't grant anybody the power to either end or recommence the demonstrations.

"For Avoidance Of Doubt, No President or Deputy, Cabinet Secretary, Governor, Or MP Has The Power To Ban Or Unban Protests Duly Notified Under Article 37. Just So You Know," he said in a Twitter post.

This follows a declaration by Kisumu governor Anyang Nyong'o,Wednesday, banning protests in the lake side city and telling Azimio supporters to converge in Nairobi.

Speaking during a meeting with the Catholic Bishops, Opposition Chief leader Raila Odinga insisted that the opposition demonstrations will go on as planned in Kisumu City asking the county governor Anyang Nyong'o to recant his statements of calling off the demonstrations in the county.

Interior Cabinet Secretary, Kithure Kindiki pointed out that while the police have done everything within the law to protect the lives and property of non-protestors and third parties, Kindiki says the regular protestors continue to engage in seriously violent, chaotic and disorderly conduct endangering the national security.

"The current portrait of anarchy, and the unfolding criminal madness must stop. Only firm enforcement of the law stands between us and lawlessness and full-blown chaos. Any aggravation of the prevailing situation would certainly set back the Country. We must halt the descent," he said.

Kindiki pointed out that he will issue new policy directives to Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome Friday that will ensure public safety during demonstrations. He said that if demonstrations are not peaceful there shall be no demonstrations.

He went on to say that all streets, estates and neighborhoods in Nairobi, Kisumu and any other place where there are reasonable grounds to believe that violent protests may erupt in the future be provided with round-the-clock security to ensure that law abiding persons go about their activities without intimidation, threats or disruption of their daily activities.