Namibia: Chief Denies Selling Mining Rights for Hamburgers

UIs — Residents of Uis say hamburgers, plastic chairs and N$10 000 in cash were used by dishonest investors to entice their chiefs to sign consent letters for mining in their area.

A traditional leader and a mining company denied the allegations but confirmed receiving chairs and a computer from one of the mining companies.

The frustrated residents made the accusation in the presence of the Daure Daman Traditional Authority chief Sakarias Seibeb during a meeting held with the Minister of Mines and Energy, Tom Alweendo to discuss the alleged illegal lithium mining in the Daures area.

The residents, who are demanding for the mining activities to be stopped and a full investigation to be launched into the irregularities said that some of these issues are being caused by their traditional leaders.

"Please train our traditional authorities. We don't know if our elders can read or understand what is at stake or whether they have any knowledge of how mining works," Cornelia Atjiwara, member of the Daure Daman said during the meeting.

According to her, the controversial Xingfeng Lithium mine approached the traditional authority for consent on claim 8397 Exclusive Exploration Licence (EPL) they are working on.

"They told our traditional leaders that they will get 20 chairs and a computer and N$10 000 for it. Our leaders, however, gave them a consent letter for two other claims in a different EPL situated in the Brandberg mountains," she explained.

She added that this causes so much frustration as no consultations are done with the community to discuss the implications mining has on them or their traditional livelihoods. Hence, she said, the mines ministry and the ministry responsible for traditional authorities must address this practice as it gambles on the whole community that doesn't derive any benefit from mining.

"They should be called to order and trained as they are selling the community for hamburgers and car tyres to the Chinese," she said.

MacDonald Gaweseb, also from Uis, said no development has taken place in Uis since the rapid growth of mines in the area.

According to Gaweseb, the mines are using little resources such as water with the community for their operations instead of ploughing back into the upliftment of the community whose resources they are exploiting.

"They even accused us of trespassing on our own ancestral land. They now have more rights than us born and raised here. How fair is it if we have to watch how our own natural resources leave Uis to enrich others? We really want the minister to put an end to this, Gaweseb appealed.

Uis activist Jimmy ||Areseb accused the traditional authorities of only being interested in their

personal income and benefits and do not consider setting up projects that will benefit the community at large.

"They are keeping investors as their secret tool for self-enrichment, therefore consultation between the affected communities and potential investors are being neglected. The community would like to see our area being developed. We want to see roads being upgraded, schools being renovated, and bursaries to be given to best performing students. Instead, our leaders are requesting car tyres, engines, 20 plastic chairs, corrugated iron sheets, and a N$10 000 for their personal benefit," he said.

'We were not bribed'

Chief Seibeb denied the allegations saying that they were neither compromised nor bribed.

He, however, confirmed that one of the companies donated a computer and chairs to the traditional authority.

As for the consent letter granted to Xingfeng, Seibeb said it was for them to set up camp for their equipment.

"The consent letter contained guidelines as to how they were supposed to carry out their activities and that they should take into consideration all nature conservation organisations also operating in the Uis area.

Mainly, it is a reminder not to harm our environment, the chief explained.

According to him, Xingfeng did not bribe them. They allegedly had all the legal documents for their operations.

"We are not gullible to be bribed with food," chief Seibeb said.

At a recent meeting with the community, the minister said the concerns of Uis residents are genuine, and that the ministry will investigate the allegations.

"We are here to get a better understanding of the problem. I believe that we can only resolve it if we fully understand the issue," Alweendo responded. He added that he will not protect anyone who is not following the law.

"If there is proof of any illegal activity and the finding states so, we will take the necessary steps," the minister said.

He also invited the concerned residents to engage the ministry to consult on the allegations and concerns they raised.

Xingfeng representative Aqisha Jooste yesterday denied the bribery allegations, saying that they have not engaged in any illegal activity.

"Xingfeng did not bribe any official or traditional leader and operates within the set guidelines of the law," Jooste said.