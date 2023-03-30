Namibia: Opposition Condemn 'Mafia-Style Corporate Governance'

The recent allegations of impropriety and controversies surrounding the leadership of the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (Namcor) have sparked widespread concern.

Two opposition parties this week expressed dismay and suggested probes into the embattled State-owned fuel company.

In particular, the Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) has called for the suspension of Namcor's managing director Imms Mulunga within 48 hours.

This follows a New Era report that the finance minister Iipumbu Shiimi on Tuesday summoned Namcor board members to an impromptu crisis meeting over the mess the parastatal finds itself.

During the meeting, it was reported that Shiimi expressed strong disapproval over the improprieties at Namcor, stressing that all outstanding procedural matters should be resolved before the week's end.

One such matter includes the potential disciplinary action to be taken against Mulunga.

The controversies stemmed from allegations of misconduct within the company, including Mulunga's purported involvement in a payment exceeding N$100 million for two Angolan oil blocks that were executed without board authorisation.

The subsequent disputes between Mulunga and the board's chairperson Jennifer Comalie, further fuelled public scrutiny.

Comalie's recent arrest with drugs, valued at N$57 000, in her official vehicle before a meeting, allegedly discussing potential disciplinary measures against Mulunga, further complicated matters.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Namibia Petroleum By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She was subsequently released on bail on Tuesday.

In a press statement yesterday, oppositions argues that these scandals will put the entity's integrity and reputation at stake.

They expressed concern over the management of the country's oil resources and the need for urgent investigation and reform to improve transparency and governance at Namcor.

The PDM has promised to initiate a parliamentary investigation into what it calls "mafia-style cooperate governance" [Sic] at Namcor.

"The motion will move to have this investigation referred to a relevant Parliamentary Standing Committee, fully invoking the powers of said committees to subpoena witnesses to appear before it, as provided for by the Powers, Privileges and Immunities of Parliament Act 17 of 1996," the party said yesterday.

Meanwhile, the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) has called for accountability for any wrongdoing and public disclosure of investigation findings.

"The findings of the investigation must be made public to restore the public's trust in the company and ensure that Namibia's natural resources are being used to benefit its people and promote sustainable economic development," reads the IPC statement.

Attempts to get comments from Comalie and Mulunga proved futile, as their phones rang unanswered.

They also did not respond to questions sent to them.

However, the board's deputy chair, Tim Ekandjo, told New Era to wait for its pronouncement "before reporting rumours that are not true".