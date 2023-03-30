Western Sahara: Oral Statement to the UN Committee On the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families

30 March 2023
Amnesty International (London)
press release

Amnesty International's oral statement to the UN Committee on the Protection of the Rights of all Migrant Workers and Members of their Families on the occasion of the review of Morocco, 36th Session, March 2023. The statement focuses on concerns raised in Amnesty International's submission to the Committee about Morocco's failure to comply with its obligations under the International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and

Members of Their Families during the deadly incident at the border crossing between Nador and Melilla on 24 June

2022, which resulted in at least 37 deaths, dozens of injured people, and the disappearances of at least 77 people.

