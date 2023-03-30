Angolan and Mozambican Electricity Companies Sign Cooperation Agreement

Luanda — The Angolan company National Electricity Transport Network (RNT-EP) and the Mozambican Electricity Network (EDM) signed this Wednesday, in Luanda, a cooperation agreement as part of the preparations for Angola's entry into the electricity supply market to the countries of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

According to the press office of the RNT, the agreement of three years with the possibility of renewal, aims to strengthen existing relationships to exchange experiences in the field of integration and business within SADC and in interconnection with the Southern African Power Pool (SAPP).

The protocol which was signed by the CEO of the National Electricity Transport Network (RNT), Rui Gourgel and the Chairman of the EDM, Marcelino Gildo Alberto, includes training of cadres, prevention and security, planning and project management, design, construction, renewal and implementation of works, as well as Exchange in the fields of electricity markets, exploitation, equipment management, administration, finance and general services.

On the occasion, the RNT CEO, Rui Gourgel said that the agreement aims to collect experiences in the preparation of the management teams for the energy supplying market of the region's countries without difficulties.

EDM Chairman, Marcelino Gildo Alberto, highlighted that the Mozambican company works in the regional market through agreements with its counterparts in South Africa, Swaziland and Zimbabwe and by providing surplus electricity production in the regional market.

Meanwhile, with a surplus of about 3.5 gigawatts, Angola has potential to enter in this regional market, stressed the manager of the Mozambican electricity company which collects 20% of the revenues from the sale of electricity to countries in the Southern Africa region.