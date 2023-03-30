Angola Wants to Strengthen Fight Against Children's Rights Abuse

Dundo — The secretary of State for Human Rights and Citizenship, Ana Celeste Januário, said that the Angolan State is working on mechanisms to strengthen the fight against the abuse of children's fundamental rights, taking into account the record of a large increase in cases.

Speaking to the press in the scope of the Conference of Local Human Rights Committees, the official emphasized that currently in this regard the Angolan government is focused on prevention, protection and guarantees of the fundamental rights of women and children.

"The high increase in cases of children's and women's rights abuse requires us to work together and act, in which families must play an important role, accept their responsibilities and avoid serious fundamental rights in these sections", she added.

Regarding civil and political rights, the official said that "Some difficulties have been recorded in properly interpreting this right by some, which has motivated, in some cases, for example, violent demonstrations".

"We have to study the legislation, the right is guaranteed, but it is necessary to see what are the legal restrictions that are not only of Angola, which means that the international agreement of civil and political rights establishes the requirements of these fundamental rights, which are embodied in the non-violation of tranquillity, public order and against the principles of human rights", he said.

She said that to change the situation, the State will strengthen the relationship between institutions and citizens, so that people feel more comfortable making complaints and receiving quick answers about possible violations of their rights.

Statistics show that in 2022, Angola recorded 286 civil and political demonstrations, eight of which were considered as violent.

Human trafficking

On human trafficking in Angola, Ana Celeste Januário informed that within the scope of the joint partnership project with the United Nations (UN) system and the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the Angolan Government works with countries that border Angola, for the definition of a policy to fight the phenomenon.

The state's actions include strengthening of the protection system, accountability and reporting of cases of trafficking in human beings.

Since 2015, Angola has registered 142 cases, of which 22% were judged, whose authors were held criminally responsible. Women and children are the main victims.

Earlier this year, a child from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), a victim of human trafficking, returned to the bosom of the family.

The event, promoted by the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights, aims to find mechanisms to prevent and fight human trafficking in the country, especially along the borders with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and abuse of citizens' fundamental rights.

According to the programme which ANGOP has had access to, bodies involved in the administration of justice, staff of the Ministry of Interior (MININT), members of the Local Human Rights Committee, technicians for identifying and referring victims of human trafficking will participate in the event.